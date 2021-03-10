March 10, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) and LaZBoy (NYSE: LZB)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Tesla (TSLAResearch Report), Dillard’s (DDSResearch Report) and LaZBoy (LZBResearch Report).

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report issued on January 7, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Tesla, with a price target of $715.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $673.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $635.76, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $700.00 price target.

Dillard’s (DDS)

In a report issued on January 25, Jennifer Redding from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Dillard’s, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Redding is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.9% and a 67.7% success rate. Redding covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, TJX Companies, and Nordstrom.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Dillard’s with a $63.00 average price target, which is a -26.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $60.00 price target.

LaZBoy (LZB)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on LaZBoy on March 2. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.91, close to its 52-week high of $46.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 69.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

The the analyst consensus on LaZBoy is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

