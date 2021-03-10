Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) and LaZBoy (NYSE: LZB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report), Dillard’s (DDS – Research Report) and LaZBoy (LZB – Research Report).

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report issued on January 7, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Tesla, with a price target of $715.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $673.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $635.76, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $700.00 price target.

Dillard’s (DDS)

In a report issued on January 25, Jennifer Redding from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Dillard’s, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Redding is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.9% and a 67.7% success rate. Redding covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, TJX Companies, and Nordstrom.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Dillard’s with a $63.00 average price target, which is a -26.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $60.00 price target.

LaZBoy (LZB)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on LaZBoy on March 2. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.91, close to its 52-week high of $46.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 69.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

The the analyst consensus on LaZBoy is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

