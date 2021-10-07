Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Diageo (Other OTC: DGEAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) and Diageo (DGEAF – Research Report).

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report issued on October 3, Ryan Brinkman from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Tesla, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $782.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Brinkman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 61.3% success rate. Brinkman covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Autoliv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $692.23, a -10.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Tudor Pickering also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock with a $537.00 price target.

Diageo (DGEAF)

In a report issued on October 4, Richard Withagen from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Diageo, with a price target of £35.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.78, close to its 52-week high of $50.93.

Withagen has an average return of 11.5% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #6635 out of 7676 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diageo with a $51.84 average price target, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £28.00 price target.

