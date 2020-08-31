August 31, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Alimentation Couche Tard (Other OTC: ANCUF)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tesla (TSLAResearch Report) and Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUFResearch Report).

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Tesla, with a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $442.68, close to its 52-week high of $463.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 64.4% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $1241.12, representing a 170.4% upside. In a report issued on August 17, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1400.00 price target.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard today and set a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 57.7% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Tire, Primo Water, and Dollarama.

Alimentation Couche Tard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.34, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$47.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

