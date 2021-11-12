November 12, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (Other OTC: TOBAF), Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) and Sharp (Other OTC: SHCAY)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (TOBAFResearch Report), Hershey Co (HSYResearch Report) and Sharp (SHCAYResearch Report).

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (TOBAF)

In a report issued on October 14, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research reiterated a Buy rating on TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness, with a price target of C$5.92. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 39.5% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Quaterra Resources, Newmont Mining, and Monarch Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.74.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Hershey Co (HSY)

In a report issued on November 1, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co, with a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $178.35, close to its 52-week high of $182.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Hershey Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.73, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

Sharp (SHCAY)

Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal maintained a Sell rating on Sharp on November 4 and set a price target of $2.18. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.92, close to its 52-week low of $2.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Goyal is ranked #2550 out of 7728 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Sharp with a $2.18 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019