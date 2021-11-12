Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (Other OTC: TOBAF), Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) and Sharp (Other OTC: SHCAY)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (TOBAF – Research Report), Hershey Co (HSY – Research Report) and Sharp (SHCAY – Research Report).

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (TOBAF)

In a report issued on October 14, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research reiterated a Buy rating on TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness, with a price target of C$5.92. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 39.5% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Quaterra Resources, Newmont Mining, and Monarch Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.74.

Hershey Co (HSY)

In a report issued on November 1, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co, with a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $178.35, close to its 52-week high of $182.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Hershey Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.73, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

Sharp (SHCAY)

Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal maintained a Sell rating on Sharp on November 4 and set a price target of $2.18. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.92, close to its 52-week low of $2.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Goyal is ranked #2550 out of 7728 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Sharp with a $2.18 average price target.

