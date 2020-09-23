Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) and Nike (NYSE: NKE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Stitch Fix (SFIX – Research Report) and Nike (NKE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Stitch Fix, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.38, close to its 52-week high of $31.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 42.7% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stitch Fix with a $30.70 average price target, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Nike (NKE)

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Nike today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.87, close to its 52-week high of $120.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 53.6% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nike with a $129.46 average price target, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

