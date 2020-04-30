Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), Daimler (Other OTC: DDAIF) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK – Research Report), Daimler (DDAIF – Research Report) and Tesla (TSLA – Research Report).

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

In a report released today, Mike Wood from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $114.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 41.3% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stanley Black & Decker with a $149.50 average price target, implying a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Marc Rene Tonn from Warburg Research maintained a Hold rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonn is ranked #5505 out of 6561 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.26, representing an 12.0% upside. In a report issued on April 15, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR23.00 price target.

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released today, Matthias Volkert from DZ BANK AG maintained a Sell rating on Tesla. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $825.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkert is ranked #2206 out of 6561 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $595.15 average price target, a -30.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $485.00 price target.

