May 21, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and L Brands (NYSE: LB)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Shopify (SHOPResearch Report) and L Brands (LBResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Shopify (SHOP)

In a report released yesterday, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Shopify, with a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $797.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 76.1% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shopify with a $583.76 average price target, implying a -26.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold.

L Brands (LB)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Binetti from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on L Brands, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, J. C. Penney Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L Brands is a Hold with an average price target of $15.43, representing a 16.4% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

