Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) and Thor Industries (NYSE: THO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW – Research Report), Texas Instruments (TXN – Research Report) and Thor Industries (THO – Research Report).

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

UBS analyst John Roberts maintained a Hold rating on Sherwin-Williams Company today and set a price target of $566.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $537.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, DuPont de Nemours, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sherwin-Williams Company with a $621.57 average price target.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Hold rating on Texas Instruments today and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 48.9% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Western Digital, and Lam Research.

Texas Instruments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.94.

Thor Industries (THO)

In a report released today, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Thor Industries, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is ranked #1128 out of 6214 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Thor Industries with a $91.50 average price target, which is a 70.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

