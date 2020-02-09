February 9, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW), Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHWResearch Report), Skechers USA (SKXResearch Report) and Apple (AAPLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

In a report issued on February 7, Greg Melich from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams Company. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $572.55, close to its 52-week high of $599.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Melich covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, O’Reilly Auto, and Best Buy Co.

Sherwin-Williams Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $614.89, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Loop Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $680.00 price target.

Skechers USA (SKX)

Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad maintained a Buy rating on Skechers USA on February 7 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Saad covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, TJX Companies, and Tiffany & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skechers USA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.88, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Apple on February 7 and set a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $320.03, close to its 52-week high of $327.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Daryanani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $341.10 average price target, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

