Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) and Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ross Stores (ROST – Research Report) and Toll Brothers (TOL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ross Stores (ROST)

In a report issued on August 21, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.9% and a 41.1% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Ross Stores has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.86, representing a 15.1% upside. In a report issued on August 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

In a report issued on August 21, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Toll Brothers, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.65, close to its 52-week high of $49.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Toll Brothers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.77, which is a -14.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

