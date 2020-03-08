March 8, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: REV Group (NYSE: REVG), General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on REV Group (REVGResearch Report), General Motors (GMResearch Report) and Enphase Energy (ENPHResearch Report).

REV Group (REVG)

In a report issued on March 5, Jamie Cook from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on REV Group, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.24, close to its 52-week low of $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 53.7% success rate. Cook covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, MasTec, and Fluor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for REV Group with a $10.06 average price target.

General Motors (GM)

In a report issued on March 6, Dan Levy from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on General Motors, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.69, close to its 52-week low of $28.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -48.2% and a 3.8% success rate. Levy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Motors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, which is a 54.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

In a report issued on March 6, Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Enphase Energy, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.05, close to its 52-week high of $59.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandloi is ranked #2821 out of 6265 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enphase Energy with a $52.75 average price target.

