Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: REV Group (NYSE: REVG), General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on REV Group (REVG – Research Report), General Motors (GM – Research Report) and Enphase Energy (ENPH – Research Report).

REV Group (REVG)

In a report issued on March 5, Jamie Cook from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on REV Group, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.24, close to its 52-week low of $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 53.7% success rate. Cook covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, MasTec, and Fluor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for REV Group with a $10.06 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

General Motors (GM)

In a report issued on March 6, Dan Levy from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on General Motors, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.69, close to its 52-week low of $28.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -48.2% and a 3.8% success rate. Levy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Motors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, which is a 54.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

In a report issued on March 6, Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Enphase Energy, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.05, close to its 52-week high of $59.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandloi is ranked #2821 out of 6265 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enphase Energy with a $52.75 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.