Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) and frontdoor (NASDAQ: FTDR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on RealReal (REAL – Research Report) and frontdoor (FTDR – Research Report).

RealReal (REAL)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt assigned a Buy rating to RealReal today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Mercadolibre, and Eventbrite.

RealReal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.57, implying a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

frontdoor (FTDR)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on frontdoor today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 77.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for frontdoor with a $51.75 average price target.

