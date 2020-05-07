Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Other OTC: BAMXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on RealReal (REAL – Research Report) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF – Research Report).

RealReal (REAL)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Hold rating on RealReal today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 33.0% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RealReal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.86.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Rokossa maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft today and set a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Rokossa is ranked #6186 out of 6523 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft with a $57.81 average price target, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a price target.

