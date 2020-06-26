June 26, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PUMA SE NPV (Other OTC: PMMAF), O’Reilly Auto (NASDAQ: ORLY) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAFResearch Report), O’Reilly Auto (ORLYResearch Report) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWKResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, James Grzinic from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV, with a price target of EUR68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.00.

Grzinic has an average return of 9.8% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Grzinic is ranked #1589 out of 6720 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.24.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

In a report released today, Michael Lasser from UBS maintained a Buy rating on O’Reilly Auto, with a price target of $470.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $417.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.5% success rate. Lasser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for O’Reilly Auto with a $397.70 average price target, a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier maintained a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Mittermaier is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Mittermaier covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Lennox International, and Trane Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stanley Black & Decker with a $141.82 average price target, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019