Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PUMA SE NPV (Other OTC: PMMAF) and Daimler (Other OTC: DDAIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF – Research Report) and Daimler (DDAIF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Adam Cochrane maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV on October 8 and set a price target of EUR120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Cochrane is ranked #4416 out of 7689 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $133.99 average price target, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Daimler (DDAIF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Rokossa reiterated a Buy rating on Daimler on October 8 and set a price target of EUR85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.29, close to its 52-week high of $98.00.

Rokossa has an average return of 6.1% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Rokossa is ranked #2084 out of 7689 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.26, which is a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR85.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.