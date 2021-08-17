Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ: WOOF) and Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ: DSEY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF – Research Report) and Diversey Holdings (DSEY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained a Buy rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company on August 15 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 82.2% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Petco Health and Wellness Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, representing a 35.1% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Diversey Holdings (DSEY)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Buy rating on Diversey Holdings on August 13 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Wittmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Concrete Pumping Holdings, Construction Partners, and Jacobs Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Diversey Holdings with a $19.67 average price target.

