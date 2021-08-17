August 17, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ: WOOF) and Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ: DSEY)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOFResearch Report) and Diversey Holdings (DSEYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained a Buy rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company on August 15 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 82.2% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Petco Health and Wellness Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, representing a 35.1% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Diversey Holdings (DSEY)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Buy rating on Diversey Holdings on August 13 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Wittmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Concrete Pumping Holdings, Construction Partners, and Jacobs Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Diversey Holdings with a $19.67 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

