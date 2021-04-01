April 1, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on PepsiCo (PEPResearch Report), Williams-Sonoma (WSMResearch Report) and Amazon (AMZNResearch Report).

PepsiCo (PEP)

In a report issued on January 5, Laurent Grandet from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on PepsiCo. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $141.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Grandet is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 73.6% success rate. Grandet covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Mondelez International, and General Mills.

PepsiCo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.57, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $151.00 price target.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

In a report issued on January 8, Seth Sigman from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Williams-Sonoma. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $179.20, close to its 52-week high of $185.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 54.8% success rate. Sigman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Williams-Sonoma is a Hold with an average price target of $158.27, a -14.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report issued on January 19, Eric Sheridan from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Amazon. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3094.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheridan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 74.1% success rate. Sheridan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Uber Technologies.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4106.48, representing a 34.0% upside. In a report issued on February 9, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3850.00 price target.

