Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on PepsiCo (PEP – Research Report) and TreeHouse Foods (THS – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

PepsiCo (PEP)

In a report issued on February 12, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on PepsiCo, with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Reynolds Consumer Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PepsiCo is a Hold with an average price target of $151.43, representing an 12.0% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

TreeHouse Foods (THS)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on TreeHouse Foods on February 12 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 67.9% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, McCormick & Company, and Hain Celestial.

TreeHouse Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.71, implying a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

