Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), NCR (NYSE: NCR) and Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Palo Alto Networks (PANWResearch Report), NCR (NCRResearch Report) and Chemours Company (CCResearch Report).

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on Palo Alto Networks today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $160.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 66.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palo Alto Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $222.63, representing a 33.7% upside. In a report issued on March 27, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

NCR (NCR)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NCR, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 59.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NCR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.60, implying a 66.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $20.00 price target.

Chemours Company (CC)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Chemours Company today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.19, close to its 52-week low of $8.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 51.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chemours Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.14, representing a 76.9% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold.

