Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), NCR (NYSE: NCR) and Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Palo Alto Networks (PANW – Research Report), NCR (NCR – Research Report) and Chemours Company (CC – Research Report).

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on Palo Alto Networks today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $160.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 66.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palo Alto Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $222.63, representing a 33.7% upside. In a report issued on March 27, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

NCR (NCR)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NCR, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 59.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NCR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.60, implying a 66.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $20.00 price target.

Chemours Company (CC)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Chemours Company today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.19, close to its 52-week low of $8.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 51.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chemours Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.14, representing a 76.9% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold.

