Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) and Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oxford Industries (OXM – Research Report) and Mercury Systems (MRCY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Oxford Industries (OXM)

Needham analyst Rick Patel upgraded Oxford Industries to Buy today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 43.8% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oxford Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.50.

Mercury Systems (MRCY)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Mercury Systems, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 64.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Mercury Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.00.

