Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nike (NYSE: NKE), Daimler (Other OTC: DDAIF) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (Other OTC: HBBHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nike (NKE – Research Report), Daimler (DDAIF – Research Report) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nike (NKE)

In a report released yesterday, Alexandra Walvis from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Nike, with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.59, close to its 52-week high of $119.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Walvis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 55.4% success rate. Walvis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Kontoor Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nike is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $120.59, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi maintained a Buy rating on Daimler yesterday and set a price target of EUR54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.21, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Asumendi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 49.7% success rate. Asumendi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin, and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Hold with an average price target of $52.97, implying a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR50.00 price target.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF)

In a report released today, Thilo Kleibauer from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co, with a price target of EUR107.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.50.

Kleibauer has an average return of 10.2% when recommending HORNBACH Holding AG & Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Kleibauer is ranked #2963 out of 6947 analysts.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.15.

