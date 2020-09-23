Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nike (NKE – Research Report) and Stitch Fix (SFIX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nike (NKE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Buy rating on Nike today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.87, close to its 52-week high of $120.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Boss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Boss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.19, implying a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.38, close to its 52-week high of $31.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 58.6% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oxford Industries, Nordstrom, and L Brands.

Stitch Fix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.09, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

