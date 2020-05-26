May 26, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (Other OTC: NSRGF) and Trigano SA (Other OTC: TGNOF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nestlé SA (NSRGFResearch Report) and Trigano SA (TGNOFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Torsten Sauter from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.55.

Sauter has an average return of 6.1% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is ranked #5834 out of 6621 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $110.39 average price target, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Trigano SA (TGNOF)

In a report released yesterday, Inigo Egusquiza from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA, with a price target of EUR85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -12.9% and a 36.0% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

Trigano SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.75.

