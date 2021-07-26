July 26, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) and Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Murphy USA (MUSAResearch Report) and Primo Water (PRMWResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Murphy USA (MUSA)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $143.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 71.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Murphy USA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.00.

Primo Water (PRMW)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on Primo Water today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.96, close to its 52-week high of $17.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 57.0% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Primo Water with a $19.13 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

