Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST), CarMax (NYSE: KMX) and Kellogg (NYSE: K)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Monster Beverage (MNSTResearch Report), CarMax (KMXResearch Report) and Kellogg (KResearch Report).

Monster Beverage (MNST)

In a report issued on May 7, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 64.1% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Duckhorn Portfolio.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monster Beverage with a $106.33 average price target, representing a 19.5% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Deutsche Bank also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $109.00 price target.

CarMax (KMX)

Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani reiterated a Buy rating on CarMax on May 7. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $129.99, close to its 52-week high of $138.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Montani is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 68.8% success rate. Montani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dollar General, Five Below, and Carvana Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarMax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $145.00, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $153.00 price target.

Kellogg (K)

In a report issued on May 7, David Palmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Kellogg, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 68.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Hain Celestial, and Post Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kellogg with a $68.86 average price target, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $61.00 price target.

