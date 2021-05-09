Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST), CarMax (NYSE: KMX) and Kellogg (NYSE: K)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Monster Beverage (MNST – Research Report), CarMax (KMX – Research Report) and Kellogg (K – Research Report).

Monster Beverage (MNST)

In a report issued on May 7, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 64.1% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Duckhorn Portfolio.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monster Beverage with a $106.33 average price target, representing a 19.5% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Deutsche Bank also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $109.00 price target.

CarMax (KMX)

Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani reiterated a Buy rating on CarMax on May 7. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $129.99, close to its 52-week high of $138.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Montani is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 68.8% success rate. Montani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dollar General, Five Below, and Carvana Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarMax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $145.00, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $153.00 price target.

Kellogg (K)

In a report issued on May 7, David Palmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Kellogg, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 68.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Hain Celestial, and Post Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kellogg with a $68.86 average price target, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $61.00 price target.

