February 6, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ), Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF) and Transdigm Group (NYSE: TDG)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mondelez International (MDLZResearch Report), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNFResearch Report) and Transdigm Group (TDGResearch Report).

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Berenberg Bank analyst James Targett maintained a Hold rating on Mondelez International yesterday and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.92, close to its 52-week high of $59.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Targett covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Procter & Gamble, and Nestlé SA.

Mondelez International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.07, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Tammy Qiu maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.41, close to its 52-week high of $24.43.

Qiu has an average return of 5.3% when recommending Infineon Technologies AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Qiu is ranked #265 out of 5881 analysts.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.74, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report issued on February 3, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR25.00 price target.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

In a report released today, Ross Law from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group, with a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $626.18.

Law has an average return of 25.7% when recommending Transdigm Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Law is ranked #2850 out of 5881 analysts.

Transdigm Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $671.10, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $655.00 price target.

