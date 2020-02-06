Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ), Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF) and Transdigm Group (NYSE: TDG)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mondelez International (MDLZ – Research Report), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF – Research Report) and Transdigm Group (TDG – Research Report).

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Berenberg Bank analyst James Targett maintained a Hold rating on Mondelez International yesterday and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.92, close to its 52-week high of $59.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Targett covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Procter & Gamble, and Nestlé SA.

Mondelez International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.07, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Tammy Qiu maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.41, close to its 52-week high of $24.43.

Qiu has an average return of 5.3% when recommending Infineon Technologies AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Qiu is ranked #265 out of 5881 analysts.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.74, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report issued on February 3, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR25.00 price target.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

In a report released today, Ross Law from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group, with a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $626.18.

Law has an average return of 25.7% when recommending Transdigm Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Law is ranked #2850 out of 5881 analysts.

Transdigm Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $671.10, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $655.00 price target.

