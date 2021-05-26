May 26, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP), Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ: GO)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Molson Coors (TAPResearch Report), Dollar General (DGResearch Report) and Grocery Outlet Holding (GOResearch Report).

Dollar General (DG)

In a report issued on May 7, Corey Tarlowe from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $198.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarlowe is ranked #5747 out of 7531 analysts.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $229.31, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Telsey Advisory also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

In a report issued on May 12, Randal Konik from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Grocery Outlet Holding, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.88, close to its 52-week low of $31.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Callaway Golf.

Grocery Outlet Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.50, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

