Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: MIPS AB (Other OTC: MPZAF), Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MIPS AB (MPZAF – Research Report), Boston Beer (SAM – Research Report) and Roku (ROKU – Research Report).

MIPS AB (MPZAF)

In a report issued on July 26, Carl-Oscar Bredengen from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on MIPS AB, with a price target of SEK1050.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Bredengen is ranked #3656 out of 7617 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MIPS AB with a $120.44 average price target.

Boston Beer (SAM)

In a report issued on July 26, Javier Gonzalez Lastra from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Boston Beer, with a price target of $978.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $663.27, close to its 52-week low of $653.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Lastra is ranked #2979 out of 7617 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Beer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1047.77, which is a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $875.00 price target.

Roku (ROKU)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Roku on July 26 and set a price target of $475.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $379.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

Roku has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $504.86, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $550.00 price target.

