August 11, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: MIPS AB (Other OTC: MPZAF), Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MIPS AB (MPZAFResearch Report), Boston Beer (SAMResearch Report) and Roku (ROKUResearch Report).

MIPS AB (MPZAF)

In a report issued on July 26, Carl-Oscar Bredengen from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on MIPS AB, with a price target of SEK1050.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Bredengen is ranked #3656 out of 7617 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MIPS AB with a $120.44 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boston Beer (SAM)

In a report issued on July 26, Javier Gonzalez Lastra from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Boston Beer, with a price target of $978.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $663.27, close to its 52-week low of $653.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Lastra is ranked #2979 out of 7617 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Beer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1047.77, which is a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $875.00 price target.

Roku (ROKU)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Roku on July 26 and set a price target of $475.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $379.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

Roku has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $504.86, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $550.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019