Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Micron (NASDAQ: MU), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) and Wayfair (NYSE: W)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Micron (MU – Research Report), Lululemon Athletica (LULU – Research Report) and Wayfair (W – Research Report).

Micron (MU)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Micron today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Caso covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Monolithic Power, and Microchip.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $67.36 average price target, implying a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $204.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $193.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 30.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and American Eagle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $242.11 average price target, representing a 23.8% upside. In a report issued on March 13, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $197.00 price target.

Wayfair (W)

Deutsche Bank analyst Kunal Madhukar maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Madhukar is ranked #3931 out of 6169 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wayfair is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.95, implying a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

