July 24, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Meritage (NYSE: MTH), PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) and Daimler (Other OTC: DDAIF)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Meritage (MTHResearch Report), PulteGroup (PHMResearch Report) and Daimler (DDAIFResearch Report).

Meritage (MTH)

In a report released today, Carl Reichardt from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Meritage, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.50, close to its 52-week high of $98.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 56.7% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

Meritage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.71, implying a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $124.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PulteGroup (PHM)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on PulteGroup today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

PulteGroup has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.91, implying a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Susquehanna also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Tim Rokossa from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Rokossa is ranked #6180 out of 6814 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $48.09 average price target, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR44.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019