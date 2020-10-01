Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on McCormick & Company (MKC – Research Report) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY – Research Report).

McCormick & Company (MKC)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on McCormick & Company on September 29 and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $193.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 48.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

McCormick & Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $201.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem reiterated a Sell rating on Bed Bath & Beyond today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 78.6% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bed Bath & Beyond with a $11.77 average price target.

