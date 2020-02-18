Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) and Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Mattel (MAT – Research Report), Lululemon Athletica (LULU – Research Report) and Mohawk Industries (MHK – Research Report).

Mattel (MAT)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Hold rating on Mattel today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Swartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 61.5% success rate. Swartz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Thor Industries, and Nautilus Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mattel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $254.41, close to its 52-week high of $256.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 50.3% success rate. Altschwager covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Urban Outfitters, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $258.73 average price target.

Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson maintained a Sell rating on Mohawk Industries today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 52.9% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, M.D.C. Holdings, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mohawk Industries with a $153.00 average price target.

