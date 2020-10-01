Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Marinemax (NYSE: HZO) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marinemax (HZO – Research Report) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Marinemax (HZO)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marinemax. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 58.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinemax with a $31.80 average price target, implying a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 72.2% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Casey’s General, and Leggett & Platt.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bed Bath & Beyond with a $11.42 average price target, which is a -37.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $20.00 price target.

