Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lululemon Athletica (LULUResearch Report), Chewy (CHWYResearch Report) and Coca-Cola (KOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica yesterday and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $331.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Saad covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Skechers USA, and Under Armour.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $393.53 average price target, which is a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $392.00 price target.

Chewy (CHWY)

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Chewy yesterday and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.7% and a 67.5% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chewy with a $102.50 average price target.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola yesterday and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.04, close to its 52-week high of $56.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Constellation Brands.

Coca-Cola has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

