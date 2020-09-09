Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) and Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Lululemon Athletica (LULU – Research Report) and Zumiez (ZUMZ – Research Report).

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $435.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $349.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 55.0% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $373.15, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on August 27, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $422.00 price target.

Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Zumiez today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zumiez is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.50.

