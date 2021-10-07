Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH), Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) and RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on LGI Homes (LGIH – Research Report), Nomad Foods (NOMD – Research Report) and RealReal (REAL – Research Report).

LGI Homes (LGIH)

In a report released yesterday, Carl Reichardt from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on LGI Homes. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 46.3% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

The the analyst consensus on LGI Homes is currently a Hold rating.

Nomad Foods (NOMD)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Saleh from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Nomad Foods, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 75.0% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Texas Roadhouse, and Kura Sushi USA.

Nomad Foods has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.33, implying a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

RealReal (REAL)

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong maintained a Hold rating on RealReal on October 5. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.20, close to its 52-week low of $11.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 50.5% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CarGurus, Farfetch, and TrueCar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RealReal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.38.

