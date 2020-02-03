Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC – Research Report), Electronic Arts (EA – Research Report) and Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report).

Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC)

In a report issued on January 30, Krish Sankar from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Kulicke & Soffa, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Sankar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Sankar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Applied Materials, and Universal Display.

Kulicke & Soffa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

Electronic Arts (EA)

Cowen & Co. analyst Doug Creutz reiterated a Buy rating on Electronic Arts on January 31 and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.92.

Creutz has an average return of 30.6% when recommending Electronic Arts.

According to TipRanks.com, Creutz is ranked #224 out of 5852 analysts.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.94, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on January 16, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jeff Osborne maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power on January 30 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Osborne is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 45.6% success rate. Osborne covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fuelcell Energy, TPI Composites, and SunPower.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plug Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.80, a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

