February 3, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kulicke & Soffa (KLICResearch Report), Electronic Arts (EAResearch Report) and Plug Power (PLUGResearch Report).

Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC)

In a report issued on January 30, Krish Sankar from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Kulicke & Soffa, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Sankar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Sankar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Applied Materials, and Universal Display.

Kulicke & Soffa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Electronic Arts (EA)

Cowen & Co. analyst Doug Creutz reiterated a Buy rating on Electronic Arts on January 31 and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.92.

Creutz has an average return of 30.6% when recommending Electronic Arts.

According to TipRanks.com, Creutz is ranked #224 out of 5852 analysts.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.94, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on January 16, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jeff Osborne maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power on January 30 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Osborne is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 45.6% success rate. Osborne covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fuelcell Energy, TPI Composites, and SunPower.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plug Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.80, a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019