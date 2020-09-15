Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kroger Company (NYSE: KR) and Tempur Sealy (NYSE: TPX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Kroger Company (KR – Research Report) and Tempur Sealy (TPX – Research Report).

Kroger Company (KR)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Hold rating on Kroger Company today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.5% and a 37.9% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Constellation Brands.

Kroger Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.50, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Tempur Sealy (TPX)

KeyBanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained a Buy rating on Tempur Sealy today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.92, close to its 52-week high of $100.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 63.9% success rate. Thomas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Central Garden Pet, and Dollar General.

Tempur Sealy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.38, a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

