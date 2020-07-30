Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) and Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kraft Heinz (KHC – Research Report) and Sally Beauty (SBH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Merrill Lynch analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Buy rating on Kraft Heinz today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.57, close to its 52-week high of $35.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Spillane is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Spillane covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, TreeHouse Foods, and Tyson Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kraft Heinz is a Hold with an average price target of $34.10, implying a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $38.00 price target.

Sally Beauty (SBH)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh upgraded Sally Beauty to Buy today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 63.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sally Beauty with a $14.08 average price target.

