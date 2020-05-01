Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) and Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ: SFM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kohl’s (KSS – Research Report) and Sprouts Farmers (SFM – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kohl’s (KSS)

In a report released today, Jennifer Redding from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Kohl’s, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.93, close to its 52-week low of $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Redding is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 46.2% success rate. Redding covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kohl’s is a Hold with an average price target of $25.80, representing a 45.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

In a report released today, Mark Carden from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.65.

Carden has an average return of 3.7% when recommending Sprouts Farmers.

According to TipRanks.com, Carden is ranked #2708 out of 6540 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sprouts Farmers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.44, which is a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

