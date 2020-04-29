April 29, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) and DR Horton (NYSE: DHI)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDPResearch Report) and DR Horton (DHIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Keurig Dr Pepper, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 48.5% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Keurig Dr Pepper with a $28.90 average price target, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

DR Horton (DHI)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on DR Horton yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 45.1% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DR Horton is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.30, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

