Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) and DR Horton (NYSE: DHI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP – Research Report) and DR Horton (DHI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Keurig Dr Pepper, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 48.5% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Keurig Dr Pepper with a $28.90 average price target, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DR Horton (DHI)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on DR Horton yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 45.1% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DR Horton is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.30, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.