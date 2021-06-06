Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) and General Motors (NYSE: GM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on JM Smucker (SJM – Research Report) and General Motors (GM – Research Report).

JM Smucker (SJM)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on JM Smucker on June 4 and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $139.82, close to its 52-week high of $140.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 67.9% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and TreeHouse Foods.

JM Smucker has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $134.33, representing a -3.1% downside. In a report issued on June 3, Guggenheim also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

General Motors (GM)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Buy rating on General Motors on June 4 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.37, close to its 52-week high of $63.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Hyliion Holdings, and Otis Worldwide.

General Motors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.17, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

