Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN), B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) and Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ: PPC)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Infinera (INFNResearch Report), B&G Foods (BGSResearch Report) and Pilgrim’s Pride (PPCResearch Report).

Infinera (INFN)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Infinera, with a price target of $8.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.97, close to its 52-week high of $8.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Ceragon Networks, and Extreme Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.25, representing a 20.3% upside. In a report issued on February 21, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

B&G Foods (BGS)

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Hold rating on B&G Foods today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.29, close to its 52-week low of $12.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lavery is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 34.6% success rate. Lavery covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Philip Morris, and Altria Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for B&G Foods with a $14.50 average price target.

Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

Stephens analyst Ben Bienvenu reiterated a Hold rating on Pilgrim’s Pride today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.90.

Bienvenu has an average return of 18.3% when recommending Pilgrim’s Pride.

According to TipRanks.com, Bienvenu is ranked #1322 out of 5976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pilgrim’s Pride is a Hold with an average price target of $35.00.

