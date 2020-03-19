March 19, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on IMPINJ (PIResearch Report) and Tesla (TSLAResearch Report).

IMPINJ (PI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.68, close to its 52-week low of $11.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 56.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMPINJ is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla received a Hold rating and a $400.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $361.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 37.0% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $588.30 average price target, implying a 51.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, CFRA also upgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019