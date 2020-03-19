Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on IMPINJ (PI – Research Report) and Tesla (TSLA – Research Report).

IMPINJ (PI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.68, close to its 52-week low of $11.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 56.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMPINJ is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.88.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla received a Hold rating and a $400.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $361.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 37.0% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $588.30 average price target, implying a 51.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, CFRA also upgraded the stock to Hold.

