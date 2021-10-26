Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on iMedia Brands (IMBI – Research Report), Amazon (AMZN – Research Report) and CVS Health (CVS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

iMedia Brands (IMBI)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on iMedia Brands, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for iMedia Brands with a $22.00 average price target.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Post from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3320.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Post is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 73.1% success rate. Post covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and GoodRx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4180.13, which is a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4000.00 price target.

CVS Health (CVS)

Bank of America Securities analyst Michael Cherny reiterated a Buy rating on CVS Health yesterday and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.68, close to its 52-week high of $90.61.

Cherny has an average return of 12.2% when recommending CVS Health.

According to TipRanks.com, Cherny is ranked #1942 out of 7706 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CVS Health with a $99.33 average price target.

