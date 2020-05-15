May 15, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) and Foot Locker (NYSE: FL)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Home Depot (HDResearch Report), Colgate-Palmolive (CLResearch Report) and Foot Locker (FLResearch Report).

Home Depot (HD)

In a report released today, Peter Keith from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Home Depot, with a price target of $236.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $236.59, close to its 52-week high of $247.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Keith is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 53.2% success rate. Keith covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Leggett & Platt.

Home Depot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $238.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

In a report released today, William Chappell from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Colgate-Palmolive, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 61.7% success rate. Chappell covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Central Garden Pet, and Energizer Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Colgate-Palmolive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.67, a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Foot Locker (FL)

In a report released today, Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Foot Locker, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Trussell covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grocery Outlet Holding, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Foot Locker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.18, representing a 42.9% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

