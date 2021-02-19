Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Hermes International (Other OTC: HESAF), Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hermes International (HESAF – Research Report), Camping World Holdings (CWH – Research Report) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA – Research Report).

Hermes International (HESAF)

In a report issued on December 2, Markus Borge Heiberg from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hermes International, with a price target of EUR920.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1135.92, close to its 52-week high of $1155.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Heiberg is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Heiberg covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hermes International with a $977.41 average price target, implying a -14.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR924.00 price target.

Camping World Holdings (CWH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a Hold rating on Camping World Holdings on December 16 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.64, close to its 52-week high of $42.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, OneWater Marine, and Polaris.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Camping World Holdings with a $45.50 average price target.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

In a report issued on February 8, Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty, with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $318.97, close to its 52-week high of $330.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Urban Outfitters, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $316.06, which is a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $360.00 price target.

