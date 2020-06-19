Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Hermes International (Other OTC: HESAF) and Nestlé SA (Other OTC: NSRGF)By Ryan Adsit
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hermes International (HESAF – Research Report) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.
Hermes International (HESAF)
Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Hermes International to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR820.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $838.04, close to its 52-week high of $892.35.
According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Swatch Group Bearer.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Hermes International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $713.85.
Nestlé SA (NSRGF)
In a report released yesterday, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.75, close to its 52-week high of $114.93.
Nordby has an average return of 5.9% when recommending Nestlé SA.
According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #2280 out of 6703 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.24, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF112.00 price target.
