July 31, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Hermes International (Other OTC: HESAF) and Emmi AG (Other OTC: EMLZF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hermes International (HESAFResearch Report) and Emmi AG (EMLZFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hermes International (HESAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Andreas Schneider maintained a Buy rating on Hermes International on July 30 and set a price target of EUR1300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1506.68, close to its 52-week high of $1572.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneider is ranked #7365 out of 7609 analysts.

Hermes International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1320.20.

Emmi AG (EMLZF)

Emmi AG received a Buy rating and a CHF1000.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby on July 30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $967.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #1826 out of 7609 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emmi AG with a $1104.40 average price target.

