Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: HB Fuller (NYSE: FUL) and Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on HB Fuller (FUL – Research Report) and Plexus (PLXS – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

HB Fuller (FUL)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Hold rating on HB Fuller today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 70.6% success rate. Begleiter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical PRN, and LyondellBasell.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HB Fuller with a $51.00 average price target, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

Plexus (PLXS)

Sidoti analyst Anja Soderstrom maintained a Hold rating on Plexus today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.76, close to its 52-week high of $86.53.

Soderstrom has an average return of 36.2% when recommending Plexus.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderstrom is ranked #4513 out of 5866 analysts.

Plexus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.50.

